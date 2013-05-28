EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT May 28 Germany's financial regulator BaFin on Tuesday said major lenders in Europe's largest economy need an extra 14 billion euros ($18.1 billion) in capital to fulfil stricter bank safety rules.
Thanks to capital increases and the selling down of risky assets, German lenders have reduced their capital shortfall from 32 billion euros and now have regulatory core capital ratios of between 10 percent and 18 percent.
International regulators agreed to introduce stricter bank safety rules by the end of 2018 to improve their capital cushions, a way to help absorb potential losses in a crisis.
Banks need to have a core tier one ratio of 6 percent by 2019. The rules, known as the Basel III accord, are being phased in over six years from January 2013.
The Basel rules were the world's main regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced governments to rescue undercapitalised lenders.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has