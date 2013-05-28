FRANKFURT May 28 Germany's financial regulator BaFin on Tuesday said major lenders in Europe's largest economy need an extra 14 billion euros ($18.1 billion) in capital to fulfil stricter bank safety rules.

Thanks to capital increases and the selling down of risky assets, German lenders have reduced their capital shortfall from 32 billion euros and now have regulatory core capital ratios of between 10 percent and 18 percent.

International regulators agreed to introduce stricter bank safety rules by the end of 2018 to improve their capital cushions, a way to help absorb potential losses in a crisis.

Banks need to have a core tier one ratio of 6 percent by 2019. The rules, known as the Basel III accord, are being phased in over six years from January 2013.

The Basel rules were the world's main regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced governments to rescue undercapitalised lenders.

($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor)