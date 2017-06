FRANKFURT Nov 23 Elke Koenig, president of German financial watchdog BaFin, said lawmakers and regulators may give the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to veto bank mergers.

"This is one of the details which is under discussion, whether this should be one of the tasks of a new European bank regulator," Koenig said at the European Banking Congress on Friday. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Eva Kuehnen)