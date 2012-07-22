FRANKFURT, July 22 Banks involved in the
interest rate-rigging scandal would have to set aside provisions
to cover potential damages stemming from ongoing investigations,
the head of Germany's financial regulator BaFin told a magazine.
"We are currently trying to find out together with the UK
and U.S. authorities to what extent German institutions were
involved in the scandal," Elke Koenig said in an interview
published by Der Spiegel on Sunday.
"Banks in general have to set aside adequate provisions for
any damages eventually," she added.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation by
authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States over the
suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR),
a key interest rate used in contracts worth trillions of dollars
globally.
Sources told Reuters last week that Deutsche Bank
has obtained the status of being a witness for the prosecution
and as a result may escape with a lighter penalty than other
banks in Europe if investigators impose fines.
BaFin had initiated a special investigation into Deutsche
Bank, a process which is more severe than a routine
investigation initiated by a third party, sources said early
this month.
BaFin had previously declined to comment specifically on
whether it was probing Deutsche Bank but said it was looking
into suspected manipulation of Libor rates by banks.
Koenig told Der Spiegel it would be worth looking into other
ways of setting the Libor rates, adding that "real
transactions", such as sovereign bonds' development, could be
used as basis for computation.
She said the current system, which relies on unregulated
estimates of rates that commercial banks submit regarding costs
the banks incur when borrowing from each other, is open to
manipulation.