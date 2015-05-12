* Insurers need to make "significant effort" - Bafin chief

FRANKFURT, May 12 German insurers may struggle to meet new Solvency II minimum capital requirements, supervisor Bafin warned on Tuesday, saying it was preparing to regulate some companies more closely should low interest rates weigh further on the sector.

"German insurers will successfully enter the world of Solvency II only with considerable efforts," Bafin head Felix Hufeld said. "Should rates remain so low, we'll have to take more companies under man-to-man coverage."

With yields on some government bonds -- staple investments for insurers -- in negative territory, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in April of "high and rising" danger to weaker mid-sized European life insurers.

Calling for urgent action to tackle the issue, it cited 2014 data from the European insurance regulator showing 24 percent of the region's insurers may not be able to meet new minimum capital requirements if interest rates remain low for a protracted period of time.

European insurance watchdog chief Gabriel Bernardino told Reuters recently that insurers should exercise caution over dividends as they strive to meet Solvency II requirements, the new capital rules akin to those imposed on banks after the financial crisis.

Separately, Hufeld said Bafin would ask the banks that it supervises directly to report new data on the long-term fallout from low interest rates on their earnings stability.

Hufeld said the supervisor would test the stress effects on banks arising from different scenarios, including those where market rates rise rapidly or fall further into negative territory.

"We want to consider the stress effects that also have an impact on credit and market risks," Hufeld said.

The European Central Bank directly supervises Germany's biggest 21 banks. Bafin directly supervises the rest. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Janet Lawrence)