Cast member Chris Hemsworth poses at the premiere of ''Thor'' at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LONDON The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled an all-male shortlist for its 2012 Rising Star Award on Wednesday, including "Thor" actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

Previous winners of the annual prize, which honours up-and-coming acting talent and is sponsored by the Orange telecoms group, include Kristen Stewart, Shia LaBeouf and Eva Green.

Australian Hemsworth, 28, shot to fame when he appeared in the title role of Thor, a box office hit last year directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Upcoming projects for 2012 include "The Avengers" and "Snow White and the Huntsman" playing opposite Charlize Theron and Stewart.

For Briton Hiddleston, Thor also proved his big-screen breakthrough after establishing himself as a respected theatre actor.

The 30-year-old will also appear in The Avengers and has just hit screens in Steven Spielberg's World War One drama "War Horse".

Compatriot Adam Deacon, 28, first appeared on film at the age of 12 and landed his breakthrough part in "Kidulthood" in 2006. His next appearance will be in "Outside Bet" alongside Bob Hoskins.

Ireland's Chris O'Dowd, 32, was mainly known for his television work until he landed the role of police officer Rhodes in last year's movie "Bridesmaids".

Future projects include "This is 40", a spin-off from Judd Apatow's hit comedy "Knocked Up".

Completing the shortlist was Briton Eddie Redmayne, best known for his stage work before he was cast in last year's "My Week With Marilyn".

In 2012 he is set to appear in "Les Miserables", an adaptation of the hit musical featuring Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

Members of the public are invited to pick their winner, who will be announced at the BAFTA awards, Britain's equivalent of the Oscars, on February 12.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)