Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards
NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
LONDON Black-and-white turned to gold for silent movie "The Artist" at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday with wins for best film, director and leading actor, while Meryl Streep walked off with the prize for leading actress.
Following is a list of winners of the main awards, handed out during a televised ceremony. The BAFTAs are Britain's top movie honours and the most prestigious industry awards outside of the United States.
BEST FILM: "The Artist"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"
DIRECTOR: Michel Hazanavicius for The Artist
LEADING ACTOR: Jean Dujardin in The Artist
LEADING ACTRESS: Meryl Streep in "The Iron Lady"
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christopher Plummer in "Beginners"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Octavia Spencer in "The Help"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH DEBUT: "Tyrannosaur"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "The Skin I Live In"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Michel Hazanavicius for The Artist
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
DOCUMENTARY: "Senna"
ANIMATED FILM: "Rango"
Adam West, who earned a place in American pop culture history with his campy portrayal of the title character in the classic 1960s TV series "Batman," has died at age 88, his family said on Saturday.