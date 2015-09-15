BRIEF-Tongkah Harbour says court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of Co
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage:
Sept 15 The U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the Baha Mar mega-resort in the Bahamas was dismissed by a Delaware Bankruptcy judge on Tuesday who agreed with the project's Chinese contractor that the dispute should be resolved in the Bahamas.
Construction of the nearly completed Baha Mar ground to a halt earlier this year due to a dispute between the Chinese construction company and the local developer. It will be one of the biggest resorts in the Caribbean when it opens.
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware
MILAN, May 6 Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday.