(New throughout, adds details from court filing)
By Tom Hals
June 29 The developer of the $3.5 billion Baha
Mar resort in the Bahamas filed for bankruptcy in the United
States on Monday and blamed its Chinese general contractor for
missing its completion deadline, costing critical revenue.
The resort, which has delayed its opening that was scheduled
for last year, features four hotels with 2,323 rooms, gambling,
convention space, a golf course and more than 40 restaurants and
bars. Once completed, the project's annual payroll of $130
million will represent 12 percent of the country's gross
domestic product, according to a court filing.
The bankruptcy will allow Baha Mar Ltd to borrow up to $80
million, with approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
"The general contractor repeatedly has missed construction
deadlines," said a statement from Sarkis Izmirlian, the
developer's chairman and chief executive officer. "Unable to
open, the resort has been left without a sufficient source of
revenue to continue our existing business."
Izmirlian will provide the loan to finance the company
during its bankruptcy, according to a court filing.
Baha Mar missed its originally scheduled opening date of
December 2014, and the date was pushed to March 2015. The
company's monthly costs swelled by $4 million this year as it
hired more than 2,000 employees for the scheduled opening on
March 27, according to a court filing by Thomas Dunlap, the
company's president.
However, the contractor missed the March opening with no
warning, according to Dunlap's court filing.
In court documents, the company included board minutes that
showed the directors discussed "possibly imminent proceedings"
against China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, the
parent of the general contractor China Construction America Inc
or CCA.
Dunlap said in court papers that CCA alleges that Baha Mar
owes the contractor about $140 million.
Baha Mar estimated its assets are worth $3.1 billion and put
liabilities $2.7 billion, most of which stems from a $2.4
billion secured loan owed to the Export-Import Bank of China,
according to court documents.
CCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The massive complex was being developed a few miles from the
171-acre Atlantis resort that a Brookfield Asset Management fund
took control of in a 2012 debt restructuring. The Atlantis
resort was originally developed by South African hotelier Sol
Kerzner.
The case is Northshore Mainland Services Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-11402.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)