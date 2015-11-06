(Adds You Tube appearing to show man falling)
MIAMI Nov 6 U.S. Coast Guard search-and-rescue
crews were searching on Friday for a 35-year-old Brazilian man
who fell from a cruise ship at night in the Bahamas, officials
said.
The Royal Caribbean Cruises ship Oasis of the Seas reported
the man missing at about 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT) on Friday, the
Coast Guard said in a news release.
"He was spotted by ... crew members intentionally going over
the side of the ship," the cruise line said in a statement.
A video posted on YouTube appears to show passengers on the
ship calling to a man in shorts who is holding on to a life boat
support bracket as the ship is moving at a swift pace through
the sea at night.
"Because of you, this happened ... Let go of me! Get off of
me!" he shouts in English.
The man seems to lose his grip and falls into the ocean and
disappears from view.
The video was later removed from YouTube.
The Coast Guard said it was searching about 90 miles (145
km) northeast of Mayaguana, in the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean said
the man fell overboard about 70 miles (112 km) east of the Turks
and Caicos Islands.
Two small boats were launched to search for the man who was
last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts, according to
the Coast Guard.
A long-range Coast Guard helicopter was despatched from
Florida to search for the man as well as a Hercules HC-130
search and rescue plane, the Coast Guard said.
The Oasis of the Seas, which can carry more than 5,000
passengers, is on a weeklong cruise in the eastern Caribbean and
is currently based in Port Everglades, in South Florida.
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by James Dalgleish)