* Prime Minister Ingraham denied fourth term in office
* Perry Christie to be sworn in as new prime minister
* Christie, a former premier, hails 'magnificent victory'
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, May 7 Opposition leader Perry Christie
claimed a convincing general election victory in the Bahamas
after prime minister Hubert Ingraham conceded defeat late on
Monday night.
Prime Minister-elect Christie hailed the Progressive Liberal
Party's "magnificent victory", but warned supporters that "great
challenges" lay ahead for the 700-island archipelago to revive a
struggling economy and combat escalating crime.
Although final results have not been officially announced,
it was clear that the Progressive Liberal Party had secured a
commanding majority of the 38 seats in the House of Assembly,
which will allow it to form a new government.
Christie, 69, is expected to be sworn in as prime minister
on Tuesday, returning to the job he had held from 2002 to 2007.
Appealing for national unity, Christie said: "This has been
a bitterly contested election, and now it is over it is time for
national healing to begin."
Addressing party workers at the headquarters of the ousted
ruling Free National Movement, Ingraham said he would stand down
as party leader and would not take up his place in the new
parliament despite being re-elected to the North Abaco seat for
the eighth time.
"The Progressive Liberal Party has won the election," said
Ingraham, who served as prime minister from 1992 to 2002 and
again from 2007. "I do not propose to lead the party in
opposition."
Analysts had predicted a close race between the two leading
parties in the sparsely populated island chain that is heavily
dependent on tourism and earnings from its role as an offshore
financial center.
The Progressive Liberal Party faces tough challenges,
including tepid economic growth and an official unemployment
rate of nearly 15 percent.
The party was ousted amid several scandals five years ago,
including claims that immigration officials had expedited a
residency permit for late Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith.
Home to about 350,000 people, the scattered archipelago
stretching from just off eastern Florida to near Cuba is one of
the most prosperous countries in the Atlantic-Caribbean region.
But it is also saddled with a heavy debt burden and a
burgeoning crime and murder rate.
In addition to crime, the lackluster economy and oil issues
largely dominated the run-up to Monday's vote.
The major parties traded jabs over oil exploration, which is
highly sensitive given revenues from tourism and the allure of
white sand beaches and azure waters to the island chain's many
frequent vacationers.
Analysts say there could be 1 billion barrels of oil
reserves in Bahamian waters, offering an opportunity for
economic growth. But extensive drilling for oil could come at a
cost to tourism.
Ingraham initially vowed he would not approve any drilling
for oil if re-elected, but later said he would authorize it once
the appropriate regulatory procedures were put in place.
He also sought to cast Christie's party as being closely
tied to the Bahamas Petroleum Company, which holds five licenses
to explore for oil in the Bahamas. Christie and the Progressive
Liberal Party denied any links to the oil company.