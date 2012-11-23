NASSAU Nov 22 One American was killed and as
many as four people were injured after a helicopter crashed near
an exclusive resort in the Bahamas on Thursday afternoon,
according to local police.
The helicopter went down at Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club
on Great Guana Cay in the Abacos island chain, according to
Superintendent Noel Curry at the Marsh Harbour police station.
The CBS television news Miami affiliate identified one of
the survivors as Jeffrey Soffer, hotel heir and head of the
Miami-based Turnberry Associates, one of the country's leading
property firms, owners of the famed but financially troubled
Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach as well as condominiums in
Las Vegas, the Bahamas and Washington D.C.
Soffer has been romantically linked with Australian
supermodel Elle Macpherson.
The names of the other people on the helicopter have not yet
been released by authorities.
The helicopter was attempting to land when it was buffeted
by a wind gust and the pilot lost control, according to the
Nassau Guardian newspaper.
Eyewitnesses said the helicopter's rotor blades hit the
ground near the Baker's Bay townhomes, and three passengers were
flung from the chopper. The co-pilot was killed by the blades,
and the pilot suffered major injuries. The three passengers have
all been flown back to the United States by private jet.
The Bahamian Minister of Transport and Aviation, Glenys
Hanna-Martin, said a full investigation into the crash was being
launched.
Baker's Bay is a luxury resort about 150 miles (241 km) off
Florida's southeast coast with an oceanfront golf course and
private beach club, according to its website.
(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)