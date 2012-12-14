NEW YORK Dec 14 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday downgraded its sovereign credit rating for the Bahamas by
one notch to Baa1, leaving the Caribbean nation in the lower end
of investment grade, citing limited economic growth prospects.
The credit outlook remains negative, Moody's said in a
statement.
"The economy contracted at an average rate of 0.8 percent
annually between 2007 and 2011 and Moody's expect the
post-crisis recovery to remain fragile," the firm said.
"Tourism, offshore financial services, and construction
sectors - the main drivers of economic activity - continue to
face downside risks, exacerbated by an uncertain recovery in the
US, the Bahamas' main tourism market," Moody's said.