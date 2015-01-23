NEW YORK Jan 23 The billionaire hedge fund
manager Louis Bacon has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit
against the Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygård, escalating a
long-running battle between the owners of neighboring properties
in an exclusive gated community in the Bahamas.
A spokeswoman for Nygård called the latest allegations
"completely without merit."
In a complaint made public on Friday, Bacon accused Nygård
of orchestrating an "obsessive and malicious" smear campaign
against him for 4-1/2 years.
Bacon, the founder of Moore Capital Management LP in New
York, said the campaign has included the use of doctored YouTube
videos and organization of street rallies, and falsely linked
him to arson, bribery, drug smuggling, the Ku Klux Klan and
murder.
Nygård "caused these brazen lies to be published with actual
malice and reckless disregard for the truth," Bacon said in the
complaint, which is dated Jan. 14 and filed with a New York
state court in Manhattan.
Bacon opposes Nygård's effort to expand his property in
Lyford Cay community on the west side of New Providence Island
in the Bahamas.
Some environmental groups and residents have said the
expansion may damage the surrounding ecosystem and beaches.
Nygård, a son of Finnish immigrants, is chairman of
Winnipeg-based Nygård International.
"This action is simply the latest attempt by Mr. Bacon to
deflect media attention away from his real agenda, which is to
unseat the ruling political party in the Bahamas so that his own
candidate can take power and block reconstruction of Mr.
Nygård's residence," the designer's spokeswoman said.
"This lawsuit is nothing more than yet another abuse of the
judicial system by Mr. Bacon," she added.
Both men are also battling in a federal court in Manhattan,
where Bacon has sought video evidence from a whistleblower to
help him in pending environmental and defamation lawsuits in the
Bahamas.
Bacon founded Moore Capital in 1989. He is worth $1.6
billion, according to Forbes magazine.
The cases are Bacon v Nygård et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 150400/2015; and In re: Application
of the Coalition to Protect Clifton Bay and Louis Bacon, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-mc-00258.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)