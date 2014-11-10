NASSAU, Bahamas Nov 10 The investigation continues into the plane crash that killed Myles Munroe, an influential and popular religious leader, and eight others in the Bahamas on Sunday.

An official investigation into the crash continued on Monday, with police having said that bad weather is suspected to have been a factor.

"It has left the country reeling," said Bahamas Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell in a statement. "Reverend Munroe was a giant of a Bahamian."

His wife and top deputy were also among the casualties, authorities have said.

The plane exploded on impact with a crane at the Grand Bahama Ship Yard and plunged into a junkyard below as it was making its landing approach for Grand Bahama in Freeport at about 5:10 p.m. EST, roughly an hour after takeoff from Nassau, authorities have said.

Others on board the plane included Bahamas Faith Ministries deputy Richard Pinder, youth ministers Lavard and Rudel Parks, and their young son, Johannan.

None aboard the plane survived the crash, officials said.

Among those mourning Munroe, who in 1998 was the youngest recipient of the Order of the British Empire, was Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie.

"It is utterly impossible to measure the magnitude of Dr. Munroe's loss to the Bahamas and to the world," Christie said. "He was indisputably one of the most globally recognizable religious figures our nation has ever produced."

The author of numerous books and a regular traveler to countries in Africa and Latin America, Munroe was also chief executive and chairman of the International Third World Leaders Association. (Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky, Bernard Orr)