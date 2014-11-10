By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, Bahamas Nov 10 The investigation
continues into the plane crash that killed Myles Munroe, an
influential and popular religious leader, and eight others in
the Bahamas on Sunday.
An official investigation into the crash continued on
Monday, with police having said that bad weather is suspected to
have been a factor.
"It has left the country reeling," said Bahamas Foreign
Minister Fred Mitchell in a statement. "Reverend Munroe was a
giant of a Bahamian."
His wife and top deputy were also among the casualties,
authorities have said.
The plane exploded on impact with a crane at the Grand
Bahama Ship Yard and plunged into a junkyard below as it was
making its landing approach for Grand Bahama in Freeport at
about 5:10 p.m. EST, roughly an hour after takeoff from Nassau,
authorities have said.
Others on board the plane included Bahamas Faith Ministries
deputy Richard Pinder, youth ministers Lavard and Rudel Parks,
and their young son, Johannan.
None aboard the plane survived the crash, officials said.
Among those mourning Munroe, who in 1998 was the youngest
recipient of the Order of the British Empire, was Bahamian Prime
Minister Perry Christie.
"It is utterly impossible to measure the magnitude of Dr.
Munroe's loss to the Bahamas and to the world," Christie said.
"He was indisputably one of the most globally recognizable
religious figures our nation has ever produced."
The author of numerous books and a regular traveler to
countries in Africa and Latin America, Munroe was also chief
executive and chairman of the International Third World Leaders
Association.
