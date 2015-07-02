(Corrects first paragraph to show the resort secured up to $30
million in financing, not $30 billion)
By Tom Hals and Tim McLaughlin
WILMINGTON, Delaware, July 1 The bankrupt $3.5
billion Baha Mar mega resort in the Bahamas secured up to $30
million in interim financing on Wednesday, but it was unclear
when construction on the stalled project would resume.
The resort, bankrolled and built by the Chinese and
described on its website as "the world's glamorous, new
playground, is eight to 12 weeks from completion once
construction resumes, a lawyer for the resort told a bankruptcy
judge.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey approved up to $30 million
in interim financing for Baha Mar, one of the biggest commercial
construction projects in the Western Hemisphere. Baha Mar's
developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, the son of Armenian billionaire
Dikran Izmirlian, has agreed to arrange the funding.
Thomas Dunlap, a top executive for Baha Mar, declined to
comment after the hearing on any timeline for resuming
construction..
The interim financing is for the next 30 days to pay
salaries, benefits and key suppliers, for example. It does not
come with any project milestones.
"I haven't seen that in a long time," Carey said at the
hearing.
Meanwhile, major contractors on the project are no longer on
site at the Baha Mar. ThyssenKrupp AG, which is
supplying 66 elevators and eight escalators, has disabled all of
the equipment for safety reasons and has left the site, company
spokeswoman Kellie Harris said.
A series of construction delays, funding squabbles, lagging
inspections and faulty work at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau
have led to contention and finger-pointing in recent months
among the local developer, a Chinese state-backed contractor and
China's export finance bank. The turmoil and internal squabbles
over Baha Mar have roiled the Caribbean nation's fragile
economy, while aggravating would-be tourists and idling
thousands of workers amid sky-high Bahamian unemployment and
slack revenue growth.
Once completed, Baha Mar is to add 5,000 jobs to the economy
of the Bahamas, or 12 percent of the small country's gross
domestic product.
Baha Mar filed for bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court
on Monday. The resort will feature more than 2,000 hotel rooms
and a Las Vegas-style casino.
At Wednesday's court hearing, lawyer Mark Shinderman, a
partner at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy, said the project is 97
percent complete and the rest could be finished in 12 weeks once
construction resumes.
The Export-Import Bank of China financed most of the project
with a $2.45 billion loan. But Sarkis Izmirlian, whose group has
invested $850 million in the resort, blamed China State
Construction's China Construction America (CCA) wholly-owned
subsidiary for "missed construction deadlines" in a statement
released on Monday.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Tom Hals; Editing by Leslie
Adler)