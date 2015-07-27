July 27 Chinese firms that have built and
bankrolled most of the stalled Baha Mar mega-resort project said
on Monday they were willing to invest more to complete the
Bahamas resort.
China Construction America (CCA) said it was prepared to
invest an additional $100 million in Baha Mar. A unit of China
State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, CCA said it
also had offered to provide a $175 million guarantee to China's
Export Import Bank in connection with the bank's new $200
million facility to Baha Mar Ltd, the resort's developer.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Alison Williams)