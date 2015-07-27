July 27 Chinese firms that have built and bankrolled most of the stalled Baha Mar mega-resort project said on Monday they were willing to invest more to complete the Bahamas resort.

China Construction America (CCA) said it was prepared to invest an additional $100 million in Baha Mar. A unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, CCA said it also had offered to provide a $175 million guarantee to China's Export Import Bank in connection with the bank's new $200 million facility to Baha Mar Ltd, the resort's developer. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Alison Williams)