By Tim McLaughlin
July 27 A $400 million funding gap has emerged
in the effort to finish a $3.5 billion mega-resort project in
the Bahamas, according to a letter from the developer viewed by
Reuters.
Sarkis Izmirlian, developer of the Baha Mar resort, outlined
the shortfall in a July 23 letter to China's Export-Import Bank,
the main lender on the project. He proposed funding half of the
shortfall, with the rest coming from China's Export-Import Bank.
"We will lend $200 million alongside (China Export Import
Bank) on a 50-50 basis into a new senior facility totaling $400
million that will fund the completion, opening and stabilization
of Baha Mar," Izmirlian wrote to Liu Lange, president of the
Chinese bank.
Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie was copied on the
letter. He has said the completion of Baha Mar is a matter of
national importance. The fragile economy of the Bahamas is
counting on the resort to provide 5,000 jobs and a 12 percent
boost to its gross domestic product.
Construction of Baha Mar, which will feature a Las
Vegas-style casino and more than 2,000 hotel rooms, has been
stalled for months as the project missed a March deadline to
open after running out of money. That forced Izmirlian's Baha
Mar Ltd to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 29
in a Delaware court.
Since then, Baha Mar Ltd and the project's main contractor,
China Construction America (CCA), have issued several dueling
press releases blaming each other for the resort's problems.
China Ex-Im Bank has financed much of the project with a
$2.45 billion loan and CCA made a minority equity investment of
$150 million, in addition to being the main contractor.
Izmirlian's family has invested more than $900 million.
CCA is trying to block Izmirlian from reorganizing in U.S.
bankruptcy court. The Bahamian government wants to assign
liquidators, saying that process would be faster than moving
through the U.S. bankruptcy process.
In his letter to the Chinese bank, Izmirlian expressed fear
he would lose his hotel partners if the project goes through
liquidation in the Bahamas.
"Appointing a liquidator at this point is likely to
substantially negatively impact or lead to the extinguishment of
those relationships, will lead to management upheaval, and will
make it impossible to operate the resort in a short time frame
even if completed," Izmirlian wrote in the letter.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)