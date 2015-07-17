July 17 Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie
has called for liquidators to take control of an unfinished $3.5
billion resort largely bankrolled and built by the Chinese,
after talks broke down in Beijing about how to complete the rest
of the project.
Christie said in a speech Thursday night that talks between
the resort's developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, and China's export
import bank ended without resolution.
Christie said the Bahamas attorney general will proceed with
compulsory or involuntary liquidation proceedings with the
ultimate goal of opening the resort.
"(These proceedings) are designed to work in very similar
terms as a Chapter 11 (bankruptcy), but with the stark
difference that they will be controlled by provisional
liquidators under the supervision of the Bahamian courts rather
than being controlled by Mr. Izmirlian," Christie said.
