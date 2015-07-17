(Adds comment from Baha Mar developer)
By Tim McLaughlin
July 17 Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie
plans to take control of an unfinished $3.5 billion mega resort,
currently tied up in a corporate bankruptcy process, and push it
through to completion to help bolster his country's fragile
economy.
Christie, in a speech Thursday night, called for liquidators
to take control of the Baha Mar resort and casino project. A
fully operational resort would employ about 5,000 people and
boost the Bahamas' gross domestic product by more than 10
percent.
"The completion of the Baha Mar resort is a matter of the
utmost national importance," Christie said. "Baha Mar must
open."
Talks this week in Beijing between the project's main
lender, China's export import bank, and the developer, Sarkis
Izmirlian, have not resolved how to fund the resort's
completion, Christie said.
Izmirlian's Baha Mar Ltd said the move by the Bahamas
government jeopardizes the resort's assets and future, according
to a statement issued on Friday. Izmirlian's family has invested
more than $900 million in the project.
"In effect the government of the Bahamas legal maneuvers are
an attempted nationalization of a private investor's assets,"
the statement said. The developer said talks with the Chinese
continued on Friday.
Meanwhile, Christie said the Bahamas attorney general will
proceed with compulsory or involuntary liquidation proceedings
with the ultimate goal of opening the resort.
Baha Mar Ltd filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a
Delaware court on June 29. Christie said Izmirlian did not give
his government any prior notice before the filing.
Christie said the bankruptcy process in the United States
could result in a substantial delay in finishing the resort,
which is 97 percent complete. The provisional liquidation he has
called for would allow a neutral party to take control and put
the resort on the right track for completion, he added.
"(These proceedings) are designed to work in very similar
terms as a Chapter 11 (bankruptcy), but with the stark
difference that they will be controlled by provisional
liquidators under the supervision of the Bahamian courts rather
than being controlled by Mr. Izmirlian," Christie said.
Construction has been suspended for several months after
Baha Mar ran out of money. Izmirlian blames China Construction
America, a unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
, for delays that forced the resort to miss a March
deadline for opening. CCA says Izmirlian's Baha Mar Ltd
mismanaged the project.
During negotiations this week in Beijing, Izmirlian's team
made bigger-than-expected funding demands, according to
Christie.
"It transpired at the Beijing negotiations that Baha Mar's
additional funding requirements had increased considerably,"
Christie said in his speech.
"(It) now included not only funding for completion of
construction, but funding to meet start up and operating
expenses; funding to cover other liabilities and deferral of
principal and the initial balloon payments under the loan
facility with (China) Eximbank."
