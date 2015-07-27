July 27 The cost of completing the stalled $3.5
billion Baha Mar mega-resort in the Bahamas has risen to $400
million, according to a letter from the project's developer.
Baha Mar Ltd, run by Sarkis Izmirlian, has offered to invest
$200 million in the project alongside the resort's main lender,
China's Export-Import Bank, according to a letter viewed by
Reuters.
"We will lend $200 million alongside (China Ex-Im Bank) on a
50-50 basis into a new senior facility totaling $400
million that will fund the completion, opening and stabilization
of Baha Mar," Izmirlian wrote in a July 23 letter to Liu Lange,
president of the Chinese bank.
