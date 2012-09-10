European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
LONDON, Sept 10 Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC : * Has received written confirmation from government of the Bahamas regarding
its existing licences * Has been notified that it is in full compliance with the terms of the oil
exploration licences * Will not be held to drilling a commitment well by April 2013
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)