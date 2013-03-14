BERLIN, March 14 German rail operator Deutsche
Bahn expects steelmaker ThyssenKrupp to pay
damages this year for its role in a cartel, internal documents
showed.
An agreement with Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine
may be struck shortly, according to the Deutsche Bahn documents,
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Germany's federal cartel office last July fined four
companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and
Germany's Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros
($161 million) for fixing the price of rail tracks and said it
was investigating others.
Deutsche Bahn then filed a 550 million euro claim for
damages against a number of track suppliers including
ThyssenKrupp. Voestalpine, which blew the whistle on the cartel,
was not among those sued.
"We are still in talks with Deutsche Bahn. They are
confidential," a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said on Thursday.
A spokesman for Voestalpine said the Austrian company was in
constructive talks with Deutsche Bahn but that he could not
confirm an agreement was imminent.
Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.
