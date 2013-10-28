BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI Oct 28 Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp (ABC) said on Monday it had named Khaled Kawan as its president and chief executive, making the appointment permanent after he was put in temporary charge earlier this year.
Kawan replaces Hassan Ali Juma, who retired from the bank in July after five years as head of the bank, which is 59.4 percent owned by the Central Bank of Libya.
ABC said in February that Kawan, previously group deputy chief executive, would take over day-to-day running of the bank from April until a permanent replacement for Juma was named.
Kawan has been at ABC since 1991, Monday's statement to the Bahrain stock exchange said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.