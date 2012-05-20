DUBAI May 20 A Bahraini court granted bail on
Sunday to leading activist Nabeel Rajab, who is charged with
insulting authorities in the Gulf Arab state, but he is still
being held pending trial for a different case, his lawyer said.
Bahrain has been in turmoil since a democracy protest
movement led by majority Shi'ites erupted last year following
successful revolts in Egypt and Tunisia. The government has
rejected opposition calls for an elected government and protests
and clashes with police continue weekly.
Rajab, founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights who
has led many protests that police have broken up, is facing two
trials: one for "insulting an official authority" on Twitter and
another for organising illegal protests during more than a year
of political unrest in the Gulf Arab state.
"The judge agreed to the request to free him (Rajab) on 300
Bahraini dinar ($800) bail with a travel ban, but he has not
been released because he is being detained on another charge,"
said Rajab's lawyer Mohammed al-Jishi.
The Twitter case centres on four online messages that
suggested the interior ministry had not carried out proper
investigations into civilian deaths.
If convicted of organising illegal demonstrations, Rajab
could be jailed for up to two years, Jishi said last week.
Authorities, who dub the opposition Iranian lackeys, have
vowed to "get tougher" on security as talks with the opposition
hit a dead end but activists say the government just wants to
find any way of keeping Rajab off the streets.
The desire to contain Shi'ite dissent in Bahrain and counter
Iran's sway drove recent efforts to unify the six members of the
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which stumbled at a meeting of
their leaders last week.
Tens of thousands of mainly Shi'ite protesters rallied
against the plan on Friday in Bahrain.
A day later, around five thousand Sunni government loyalists
took to the streets to voice their support for closer
integration with fellow Sunni-ruled Gulf states.
