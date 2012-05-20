* Protest leader bailed on one charge, held on another
* Arab monarchy says battling Iran-backed "lackeys"
* Rights group calls on UN to pressure Bahrain on Monday
DUBAI, May 20 A leading Bahraini opposition
activist accused of insulting authorities remained in jail on
Sunday, despite being granted bail, because he faces a second
charge of organising illegal protests, his lawyer said.
Nabeel Rajab is the founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights who led many protests that were part of an on-going
uprising led by the Shi'ite Muslim majority against the Sunni
ruling Al Khalifa dynasty that rules the Gulf Arab island.
"The judge agreed to the request to free him on 300 Bahraini
dinar ($800) bail with a travel ban, but he has not been
released because he is being detained on another charge," said
Rajab's lawyer Mohammed al-Jishi.
Authorities, who call opposition activists the lackeys of
Shi'ite power Iran, have vowed to "get tougher" on security as
talks with them have stalled. Activists say the government wants
to find any way of keeping Rajab off the streets.
Bail was granted in the case of "insulting an official
authority" which centres on four messages posted on the social
media site Twitter that suggested the interior ministry had not
carried out proper investigations into civilian deaths.
The second charge - organising illegal demonstrations -
could land Rajab with two years in jail, Jishi said last week.
Bahrain has rejected calls for an elected government and
large-scale protests - which broke out in February 2011 after
successful revolts in Egypt and Tunisia - continue weekly in
Shi'ite villages, often resulting in clashes with police.
GULF UNITY
The desire to contain Shi'ite dissent in Bahrain and counter
Iran's sway in the region drove recent efforts to unite the six
members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which stumbled at
a meeting of their leaders last week.
Tens of thousands of mainly Shi'ite protesters rallied
against the plan on Friday in Bahrain. A day later, around 5,000
Sunni government loyalists gathered to support closer
integration with Gulf states, looking to Saudi Arabia as a
lifeline.
New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has
called for the United Nations to scrutinise what it called
Bahrain's deplorable" rights record when the U.N. Human Rights
Council conducts its Universal Periodic Review of the country on
Monday.
"The international community should push Bahrain to adopt
specific measures to ensure free expression and peaceful
assembly, end torture, free political prisoners, and establish
credible accountability mechanisms for continuing abuses," HRW
said in a statement on Sunday.
Thirteen men jailed for leading last year's protests remain
in jail after a military court convicted them last year, despite
revelations, in a report by a human rights commission in
November, of systematic use of torture to extract confessions.
The case is being reheard in a civilian court.
Official figures show 35 people had died by the time a
period of martial law ended in June but opposition activists say
the number has risen to 81 as police try to limit protests.
The government rejects the figure and says many fatalities
were due to tear gas exposure by people with prior health
conditions.
Activists say five people have died in suspicious
circumstances this year, including a 23-year-old who prosecutors
say drowned but who, according to an independent autopsy made
public last week, were likely tortured with electricity first.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)