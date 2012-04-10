DUBAI, April 10 A jailed leader of Bahrain's
pro-democracy protests is in "good condition" despite two months
on hunger strike, the state news agency BNA said on Tuesday, but
added his life could be at risk if he keeps refusing food and
medication.
Bahraini security forces, with help from other Sunni-led
Gulf Arab states, crushed last year's pro-democracy uprising,
mainly by majority Shi'ite Muslims against the Sunni royal
family, but protests remain frequent and often end in violence.
Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who also holds Danish citizenship,
went on hunger strike in early February after he was sentenced
to life in jail for trying to topple the monarchy and other
offences. Thirteen other activists were also convicted.
Concern over his health has sparked frequent protests in the
small Gulf island, and demonstrators have also been protesting
almost daily against plans to hold the Formula One Grand Prix
there later this month.
Last year's race in Bahrain was postponed, reinstated and
then cancelled because of the uprising and the bloody crackdown.
Former world champion Damon Hill has called on Formula One
bosses to reconsider holding the race in Bahrain, warning them
that going ahead could damage the image of motor racing.
But the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA),
commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone and Bahrain organisers have
all said the April 22 race is on.
One unnamed team principal told Britain's Guardian newspaper
on Monday: "I feel very uncomfortable about going to Bahrain."
"If I'm brutally frank, the only way they can pull this race
off without incident is to have a complete military lock-down
there. And I think that would be unacceptable, both for Formula
One and for Bahrain. We're all hoping the FIA calls it off."
An FIA spokesman told Reuters over the Easter weekend that
the Paris-based body was "constantly monitoring and evaluating
the situation" and keeping in touch daily with foreign embassies
and the authorities in Bahrain.
PRISONERS OF CONSCIENCE
Western rights groups say Khawaja and other activists are
prisoners of conscience and should be freed. An appeal hearing
into his conviction began last week.
On Sunday Bahrain, home of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, ruled out
extraditing Khawaja despite a request from Denmark to hand him
over for health reasons.
On Tuesday, the Geneva-based International Commission of
Jurists (ICR) said it feared for his life and called for his
immediate release.
The BNA said on Tuesday that Khawaja's health had
deteriorated sharply before he was transferred to a military
hospital last week.
It cited Bahraini Attorney General Abdelrahman al-Sayed as
saying that two international experts who flew to Bahrain on
Saturday had examined Khawaja and prepared a report on his
health.
"He is now in good condition and shows cooperation with
doctors," BNA quoted the report as saying.
"The report indicated that Khawaja's general health has
deteriorated severely since his arrest last year, and that if he
continues on hunger strike, refusing medical intervention, his
life will be in danger," BNA said.
Khawaja's lawyer said no one had been allowed to visit him
since he was moved to the military hospital on Friday, and his
family were "very worried."
"The last time we talked to him was on Saturday evening for
two minutes. His voice was very exhausted and he said he was
going to stop drinking water in protest at his bad treatment at
the hospital," Mohammed al-Jishi told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jishi said he had last seen Khawaja on Wednesday at another
hospital. He was fed intravenously after his health worsened and
his weight fell by 10 kg (22 pounds). "He was able to speak and
was aware of his surroundings but was not able to move around
normally," he said.
On Monday, seven Bahraini policemen were wounded when a
home-made bomb exploded during a protest near the capital
calling for Khawaja's release.
