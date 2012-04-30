* 21 men convicted over uprising to be retried in civilian
By Aamer Mohammed
MANAMA, April 30 A Bahraini court has ordered a
retrial for jailed hunger striker Abdulhadi al-Khawaja and 20
other men convicted of leading an uprising last year, but an
opposition leader said the gesture was not enough to defuse
resurgent unrest.
The turmoil threatens the stability of Bahrain, an ally of
Saudi Arabia and the United States in their stand-off with Iran,
and sparked Saudi calls for a union of oil-exporting Gulf Arab
states to keep Tehran and regional protest movements at bay.
Following international calls for meaningful democratic
reforms and a release of jailed dissidents in Bahrain, a Manama
court ruled that 21 protest leaders convicted in a closed-door
military court should be retried in a civilian chamber.
But the Cassation Court ruled that those now in prison -
eight of whom, including Khawaja, were given life sentences for
trying to overthrow the state -- must remain there pending a
verdict in a new trial.
International rights groups and the families of the
incarcerated opposition figures have said all of them should be
freed without conditions.
"This ruling is just a step in the right direction, but the
street will not calm down until all the prisoners are freed.
This is just a part of it," said Sayed Hadi al-Mousawi, a senior
official from leading opposition party Wefaq.
Khawaja has been refusing food for nearly three months and
is at risk of dying, according to his family. But his wife,
Khadija al-Mousawi, said on Monday his hunger strike would
continue despite the decision to grant him a retrial.
"If they are serious they should set them free and then
retry them," she said. "My husband is going through the whole
thing again, remembering the horrible episode of torture,
attempt to rape and sexual abuse."
Mousawi said she saw Khawaja on Sunday after a week of
rejected requests and said afterwards he was being force-fed
intravenously. The government denied this, saying he was
willingly taking nutrients.
Khawaja's wife said the authorities were doing only the
minimum necessary to rebuff international criticism.
Khawaja's daughter Zainab has been in detention for over a
week for trying to protest in Manama during Bahrain's Grand Prix
motor race this month, an event that re-focused international
attention on the democracy movement.
Bahrain's long-ruling Al Khalifa family initially crushed
mass pro-democracy unrest a year ago after calling in Saudi and
United Arab Emirates military forces for help.
But Bahraini authorities are now grappling once again with
daily disturbances by disgruntled majority Shi'ite Muslims, with
police firing tear gas, sound grenades and birdshot and youths
throwing petrol bombs, iron rods and stones.
The economy of the Sunni Muslim-ruled state has taken a
major hit, with crucial banking and tourism sectors shrivelling.
HUNDREDS BELIEVED TORTURED
The 21 convicted men - none of whom appeared in court - are
believed to be among hundreds that an international rights
commission said in November were tortured during a period of
martial law imposed to help quell the uprising.
They were sentenced by a military court last year for
organising the protests that shook Bahrain's monarchy and a
military appeals court upheld the sentences in September.
The main charge was "forming a terrorist group with intent
to overturn the system of government", but also included
collaborating with a foreign state - an apparent reference to
Shi'ite giant Iran across the Gulf.
Eight members of the group received life sentences,
including Khawaja and opposition leaders Hassan Mushaimaa and
Abdulwahhab Hussein, who had expressed support for turning the
Gulf Arab monarchy into a republic.
Another seven were convicted in absentia, including blogger
Ali Abdulemam who was given a 15-year sentence and is in hiding.
"The court is (ordering) that the trial take place again and
that testimony from prosecution and defence witnesses be heard
once more as if it is a new trial," the official Bahraini News
Agency (BNA) said on Monday.
"Cassation Court rulings do not allow for releasing
defendants as long as they were imprisoned during the first
trial," it said, something the judge confirmed in court.
Michael Stephens of the Royal United Services Institute in
Qatar said the verdict suggested international campaigning for
Khawaja, also a Danish national, had had an effect.
"They thought the whole storm would blow over and the public
relations damage over Khawaja would go away. So this is a
concession, though we have to wait and see what comes of it," he
said. "Khawaja has become the main PR weapon for the opposition
right now, so the government is trying to defuse the situation."
DIPLOMATIC PRESSURE TO CONTINUE
Danish Foreign Minister Willy Sovndal praised the verdict
but said it was just a start. He also called for a resumption of
access to the Khawaja, who is respected by international rights
groups but dubbed a Shi'ite Islamist by some Bahrainis.
"The case is not finished and we continue the diplomatic
efforts. We will continue to be in regular contact with the
Bahraini authorities and with the wide international circle of
countries and organisations which support us in this case, until
a final solution has been found," Sovndal told Reuters.
"Now it is of course decisive that the Danish ambassador
immediately regains access to visit Abdulhadi al-Khawaja."
Although the government accused the protesters of having
Shi'ite sectarian aims, the activists include Sunni Muslim
Ibrahim Sharif, leader of the secular opposition party Waad.
Sharif was serving a five-year term.
Bahraini Shi'ites, who deny being steered by Iran, complain
of systemic political and economic discrimination. The
government denies this, saying many Shi'ites hold government
positions and help run the economy.
Bahraini authorities say they have begun police and judicial
reforms to defuse discontent. But there has been no progress on
the centrepiece of opposition demands: a parliament with full
powers to legislate and form governments.
