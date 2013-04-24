KUWAIT, April 24 Ahli United Bank
posted a big jump in first-quarter net profit, Bahrain's largest
lender by market value said on Wednesday, boosted by a one-time
gain from the sale of a stake in a Qatari associate.
The bank booked a $212.9 million gain after selling a 29.4
percent stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank in January to Qatar
Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf
state's royal family.
This sent the bank's net attributable profit for the three
months to March 31 to $309 million, compared with $86.4 million
in the corresponding period of 2012.
Without the one-off gain, net profit for the quarter was
$96.9 million, up 12.2 percent on the same three months of last
year.
Ahli United is expected to be one of the Bahraini lenders
identified by the country's central bank as key to the stability
of its financial system.
