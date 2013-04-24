* Q1 net profit with Qatar sale gain $309.8 mln - statement
* Q1 underlying profit $96.9 mln, up 12.2 pct on Q1 2012
* Rise in net interest income boosts profits
* Deposits up 18.6 pct during Q1, no reason given
KUWAIT, April 24 Bahrain's Ahli United Bank
posted a big jump in first-quarter net profit on
Wednesday as its earnings were boosted by a one-time gain from
the sale of a stake in a Qatari associate, with earnings
excluding this also showing healthy growth.
The kingdom's largest lender by market value booked a $212.9
million gain after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar's Ahli
Bank in January to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit
organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.
This sent the bank's net attributable profit for the three
months to March 31 up to $309.8 million from $86.4 million in
the corresponding period of last year, a statement on the
Bahrain bourse said.
Without the one-off gain net profit for the quarter was
$96.9 million, up 12.2 percent on the same three months of 2012.
The bank attributed the year-on-year profit increase to an
11 percent growth in net interest income, which rose to $167.4
million in the first three months of 2013.
It also recorded an 18.6 percent growth in deposits over the
first quarter to $21.6 billion from $18.2 billion at the end of
2012. The bank did not say what contributed to the increase but
said the inflow allowed it to reduce its borrowing on the
interbank market by 26 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Ahli United is expected to be one of the Bahraini lenders
identified by the country's central bank as key to the stability
of its financial system.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and David French; Editing by
Anthony Barker and Greg Mahlich)