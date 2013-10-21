BRIEF-Ekornes announces dividend of NOK 19 per share payable 7 Sept 2017
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
DUBAI Oct 21 Bahrain's Ahli United Bank (AUB) said the International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private sector arm, bought 167 million shares in the lender as part of conversion of its preference shares in the bank to equity.
The kingdom's largest lender by market value said the shares were converted at a price of 74.8 U.S. cents per share, giving IFC a 2.95 percent shareholding in the bank.
The conversion price represents a 10 percent premium to the bank's closing market price as of Oct. 10, Ahli United said in a bourse statement on Monday. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.