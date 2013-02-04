DUBAI Feb 4 Ahli United Bank is
seeking regional acquisition targets after making a total profit
of $212.9 million on the sale of a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar's
Ahli Bank, Bahrain's largest lender said on Monday.
Ahli United said last month it had agreed to sell the
majority of its holding in Qatar's seventh-largest lender by
market value to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation
wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.
Completing the sale on Monday for a total price of $615.9
million, equivalent to 60 riyals ($16.48) per share, Ahli United
said the move was forced upon it by regulatory considerations
and didn't mark a reversal of its expansion strategy.
"The decision to sell our stake in Ahli Bank was triggered
by our inability due to legal factors to maintain our minority
shareholding above the minimum levels required for Ahli Bank to
qualify as a strategic core investment," it said in a filing to
the Bahrain stock exchange.
"Ahli United will continue to seek attractive opportunities
to develop its banking franchise in the region and to enhance
its shareholder value."
The sale price values the Qatari bank at 2.2-times book
value, the statement added. The 60 riyals per share is a 5.3
percent premium to Ahli Bank's closing share price the day
before Ahli United said it had put the stake up for sale.
Ahli United is due to report its 2012 earnings on Feb. 19.
($1 = 3.6403 Qatar riyals)
