DUBAI, July 30 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender by market value, reported a 3.7-percent gain in quarterly profits on Monday, on the back of growth in its operating income.

The bank made a net attributable profit of $87.5 million for the three months to June 30, compared with profit of $84.4 million in the corresponding period of 2011.

Overall net profit for the second quarter was $99.2 million compared to $95.3 million in 2011.

Profit for the first six months of the year was recorded as $169.9 million, up 5.1 percent from the $161.7 million made in the prior-year period.

Total operating income grew by 6.9 percent in the opening half of 2012, helped by a 9.8 percent increase in net interest income and a 5.6 percent improvement in fee-based income.

Loans and advances rose 4.4 percent between the end of 2011 and June 30 to $16.2 billion, while customer deposits increased 5.7 percent in the same period to $18.3 billion from 17.3 billion.

Ahli United made provisions worth $46.9 million in the quarter, up 6.1 percent on the same period in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters' calculations based on financial statements.

The lender said it took impairments worth $93 million in the first half of 2012, compared with $80.2 million of provisions in the year-ago period, it said in Monday's statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)