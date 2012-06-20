* Bahrain expects allocation from Gulf fund soon
* Budget deficit $83 mln in 2011, lowest in 3 years
* Spending at $7.6 bln in 2011, seen at $9.8 bln in 2012
* Oil prices well below budget break-even point
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, June 20 A $20 billion fund planned by
wealthy Gulf Arab states to aid Bahrain and Oman has not been
capitalised yet, but Bahrain expects to receive an allocation
soon, a prospectus for the country's upcoming sovereign bond
issue said.
"At the date of this prospectus, the Development Fund has
not been capitalised," the Bahrain government said in the
preliminary prospectus, dated June 19 and seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Foreign ministers from six Gulf Arab oil exporting countries
announced the fund's creation in March 2011, in order to help
Bahrain and Oman combat social unrest spreading across the
Middle East.
The two countries were each supposed to be given a grant of
$10 billion, spread over 10 years, for development and social
projects. The fund will be sponsored by the wealthier Gulf
Cooperation Council members: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.
"The government has not relied on the Development Fund for
its current budget allocation and any sums received from the
Development Fund will be in addition to $1.6 billion already
allocated in the state budget for 2011 for priority projects,"
the prospectus said.
Bahrain also said its government budget deficit shrank to
$83 million in 2011, the lowest shortfall in three years and
well below a projected budget gap of $3.3 billion, because oil
prices were higher than expected.
The 2011 shortfall accounts for mere 0.3 percent of gross
domestic product, according to Reuters calculations. The budget
gap was $1.2 billion, or 5.6 percent of GDP, in 2010.
Bahrain, a small non-OPEC oil exporter, saw an average oil
price of $105 per barrel in 2011, well above the $80 which it
assumed in its budgets for both 2011 and 2012.
Budget expenditure rose to $7.6 billion in 2011 from $7.0
billion in the previous year, reaching its highest level since
at least 2008. But it was much lower than the $8.3 billion of
spending which had been planned, because of
smaller-than-projected expenditure on infrastructure projects.
"A similar trend is expected for projects expenditure
budgeted for 2012," said the prospectus.
Revenue jumped to $7.5 billion in 2011 from just $5.8
billion in the previous year.
SPENDING RISE
Bahrain, which has been plagued by social unrest for over a
year, as protesters from the Shi'ite Muslim majority demand
democratic reforms from the Sunni ruling family, relies on
output from Saudi Arabia's Abu Safa oil field for some 70
percent of its budget revenue.
The field's current production level is just below 300,000
barrels per day, of which Bahrain currently receives 50 percent,
the prospectus said.
"However, no assurance can be given that the current level
of output that Bahrain receives from the Abu Safa oil field will
be maintained," the document added.
The government plans to spend a record $9.8 billion in 2012
after boosting its original plan by nearly 19 percent last
September. The revenue expectation was also revised upwards to
$6.7 billion, from an initial $6.3 billion.
The expected deficit for 2012 was changed to $3.0 billion
from $1.9 billion in the original projection because of higher
spending, the prospectus said. The budget for 2013-2014 is
awaiting cabinet approval, it added.
Soaring government spending on wages and other social
measures has made Bahrain vulnerable to any extended drop in
crude oil prices. The oil price which Bahrain needs to balance
its budget jumped to $114 per barrel in 2011, the highest level
in the Gulf, from just $80 in 2008, the International Monetary
Fund said in April.
Brent crude oil is now trading around $95 per
barrel, having dropped sharply in the last few months. Analysts
have said, however, that Saudi Arabia, which supports Bahrain's
Sunni rulers politically, could give the small state more oil
from the Abu Safa field if Manama's budget runs into trouble.
A Reuters poll in March forecast Bahrain's 2012 budget gap
at 3.7 percent of GDP, while economic growth was expected to
pick up to 3 percent this year from 2.2 percent in 2011.
The country's external debt stood at just 14 percent
of GDP at the end of March.
The Bahraini sovereign bond is expected to be issued after
investor roadshows end next week.