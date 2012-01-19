MANAMA Jan 19 Anti-government protesters
tried to disrupt the Bahrain airshow on Thursday, burning tyres
which sent up columns of smoke as the authorities attempt to
show life is returning to normal in the troubled Gulf kingdom.
People on the opening day of the Bahrain International Air
Show, the kingdom's first big event since major unrest last
year, saw U.S. and Russian jets swoop past against a backdrop of
the plumes of smoke.
The protesters set fire to tyres around Manama, hoping to
embarrass the government which cracked down last February on
massive demonsrations demanding more democracy.
King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa inaugurated the show at the
Sakhir air base earlier in the day. The government hopes the
event will help to draw back investors and businesses to the
country.
Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa later
said the show would elevate Bahrain's status on the
international map, the state news agency reported.
Bahrain is also due to host a Formula One grand prix in
April at a circuit near the airbase. Last year's race was
cancelled due to the unrest, although the circuit company said
last week it would reinstate employees who had been sacked for
taking part in the protests.
The three-day air show includes flying displays by American
military jets including F15 and F18s.
No plane deals were announced on the first day of the event.
However, Bahrain's Gulf neighbours showed their support with
Qatar Airways and Oman Air displaying their aircraft. Dubai's
ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum visited the show,
arriving on an Emirates Airbus A380 superjumbo.
Bahrain's ruling Al Khalifa family has offered limited
parliamentary reforms but the opposition wants a shift to a
constitutional monarchy and elected government.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by David Stamp)