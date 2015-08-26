DUBAI Aug 26 Aluminium Bahrain
(Alba), owner of one of the world's largest smelters of the
lightweight metal, is seeking a credit rating ahead of talks
with banks about fundraising for its $3.5 billion Line 6
expansion, a company official told Reuters.
Alba in June secured government approval for a
larger-than-planned expansion of its proposed sixth "potline",
or facility in which aluminium is made, which would boost annual
output by 514,000 tonnes to 1.45 million tonnes.
The company was considering a range of options to fund the
scheme, including loans, export credit agency finance and a
capital markets transaction, said three banking sources who
spoke on condition of anonymity as the subject isn't public.
"We will be looking at the funding mix in conversations with
our financial advisers, but no decisions have yet been made on
how this important project for Alba and Bahrain will be
financed," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.
JP Morgan, Gulf International Bank and National Bank of
Bahrain are the project's financial advisers, according to the
June announcement.
Before any decisions are made, a credit rating would be
sought, the official said, adding this process would take five
to six weeks once it started and the rating would be secured
before the end of the year.
Getting a credit rating is often regarded as an important
step before approaching capital markets, and one of the banking
sources said a bond or sukuk could be issued before the end of
the year or early in 2016, depending on the progress of funding
talks with banks and on market conditions.
Traditionally in the Middle East, the total project cost is
met with a combination of cash provided by the scheme's
instigator and debt raised from the market, with between 20
percent and 30 percent coming from the company.
The sources and the company official did not disclose what
the debt-to-equity split would be on Alba's financing.
Construction of the project, which will make Alba the
largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world, is expected
to start in 2016 and production to begin in 2019, it said in
June.
The aluminium industry contributes around 10 percent of
Bahrain's GDP, with the sector growing in importance to the
kingdom while oil prices remain subdued.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and David French; Editing by David
Holmes)