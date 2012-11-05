DUBAI Nov 5 Ahli United Bank,
Bahrain's largest lender by market value, saw its third-quarter
net profit rise 11 percent, the bank said in a statement on
Monday.
Ahli United made a net profit of $87.2 million for the three
months to September 30, compared with $78.6 million in the
corresponding period of 2011. Provisioning in the third quarter
rose to $40.4 million, compared with $27.1 million in the
corresponding period of 2011.
The bank's nine-month net profit attributable to
shareholders was reported as $257.2 million, a 7 percent rise on
the same period a year ago.
