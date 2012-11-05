* Q3 net profit $87.2 mln vs $78.6 mln yr-ago - statement
* Q3 profit gain driven by 19.4 pct gain in net interest
income
* Q3 provisions up 49.3 pct on same period last year
DUBAI, Nov 5 Ahli United Bank,
Bahrain's largest lender by market value, saw its third-quarter
net profit rise 11 percent, as its earnings were boosted by an
increase in net interest income.
Ahli United made a net profit attributable to shareholders
of $87.2 million for the three months to September 30, compared
with $78.6 million in the corresponding period of 2011, the bank
said in a statement on Monday.
Driving the profits was a 19.4 percent rise in net interest
income, which stood at $162.7 million in the third quarter
against $136.3 million in the same three months of last year.
This also negated the hike in net provisions during the
third quarter, which jumped 49.3 percent on the same three
months of 2011 to $40.4 million.
The bank's nine-month net profit attributable to
shareholders was reported as $257.2 million, a 7 percent rise on
the same period a year ago.
Growth in loans and advances in the third quarter was flat,
staying at the $16.2 billion posted at the end of the second
quarter. Since the end of 2011, loans and advances have grown
4.8 percent.
Customer deposits were $18.5 billion at end-September, as
opposed to $18.3 billion at the end of the second quarter and
$15.5 billion at the end of 2011.
In July, Standard & Poor's upgraded Ahli United's short-term
credit rating by one notch, following a similar move in regards
to the Bahrain sovereign rating. The change was linked to a new
method of calculating short-term ratings.
Shares in Ahli United ended Monday flat, with year-to-date
losses retained at 16.3 percent. The main Bahrain bourse
hit its lowest level since June 2003 last week and is down 7.59
percent year-to-date.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by David French; Editing
by Praveen Menon)