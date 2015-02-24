(Adds comments on liquidity, bank mergers, sukuk issue)
BAHRAIN Feb 24 Commercial bank lending in
Bahrain is expected to pick up after a slump, and the plunge of
oil prices is not hurting liquidity in the banking system,
Bahrain's central bank governor Rasheed al-Maraj said on
Tuesday.
Domestic assets of banks in Bahrain shrank 4.0 percent from
a year earlier in November, the most recent month for which data
is available. Lending to the private sector fell 6.0 percent,
its seventh decrease in a row and the biggest monthly drop in
the series.
However, Maraj told reporters at an economic conference:
"Overall lending may be dropping because of repayment, but the
underlying growth in consumer lending and some of the corporates
are still doing well.
"In view of some of the big projects coming on stream in a
year or so, I think this will start picking up."
Bahrain is among the financially weakest of the Gulf oil
exporters, and the government's budget deficit is expected to
expand considerably because of cheap oil. But Maraj said it was
too early to say whether economic projects in Bahrain were being
scaled back.
"It's premature to judge at this stage. The situation is
still fluid. It's not easy to predict what will happen under
these circumstances."
Asked whether banking system liquidity had been hit by the
oil price drop, he said: "So far the liquidity in our banking
system is very good. We have not seen any change. Even comparing
this period when we had lower oil prices, we have not seen the
liquidity drying up."
Maraj did, however, concede in a panel discussion at the
conference that banks might become more conservative in lending
because of lower oil prices. He also said there were too many
banks in Bahrain: "I need to see stronger and bigger banks."
The central bank has been encouraging mergers and
consolidation in the industry for several years.
The government has no plans so far to issue sovereign
Islamic bonds and will wait until the new state budget has been
approved, Maraj added.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia)