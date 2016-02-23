MANAMA Feb 23 Bahraini authorities will discuss
with the U.S. Treasury the problem of international banks
becoming reluctant to deal with banks in Bahrain and the Gulf
because of tight U.S. regulation, Bahrain's central bank
governor said on Tuesday.
"Many international banks have curtailed their correspondent
services with regional and local banks. Some of the banks have
refrained from dealing with exchange houses," Rasheed Mohammed
al-Maraj told a business conference.
"This has affected a wide sector of the population,
especially the expatriates."
Maraj said officials in Bahrain, one of the Gulf's financial
centres, had met U.S. Treasury officials last November and
planned another meeting on the issue in April.
U.S. regulations, part of a tougher regime introduced since
the financial crisis, include scrutiny of potential tax
avoidance and anti-money laundering rules.
These have imposed extra costs on U.S. banks, prompting many
to reduce the number of foreign institutions with which they do
business, and making international banks operating in the United
States more wary of ties with the Gulf.
Some banks in the Gulf have been under particularly close
scrutiny by U.S. authorities because of a drive to curb
financing of Islamist militancy and flows of money to Iran.
United Arab Emirates central bank governor Mubarak Rashid
al-Mansouri complained of the problem in December, saying it had
become harder for UAE banks to obtain dollar clearance services
- the processing of transactions in the U.S. currency.
Maraj said Bahrain was engaging with U.S. authorities
including the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency, as well as with international banks, to
convince them that the compliance standards of Bahraini and Gulf
banks were in line with global practices.
"We are hoping they will give us some flexibility ..." he
said. "This is a serious issue for us."
