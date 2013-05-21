DUBAI May 21 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) on Tuesday said its Chief Executive Mohamed bin Isa al-Khalifa had left the firm with immediate effect. Peter Kaliaropoulos has been appointed chief operating officer and he along with a three-person committee will run the telecom operator until a new CEO is hired, it said in an emailed statement. The committee is comprised of three members of the company's board. (reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)