* Some aspects of acquisition did not get approval
* Analysts question merits of purchase
* Batelco's profits have fallen in 15 of past 17 quarters
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Dec 19 Attempts by Bahrain's Batelco
to offset shrinking earnings at home by expanding
abroad have run into trouble as parts of its biggest acquisition
have fallen foul of regulators.
Lacking the firepower of Gulf rivals for multi-billion
dollar deals, state-run Bahrain Telecommunications Co. bought
Cable & Wireless Communications' (CWC) Islands division
for $570 million in April.
But an agreement to acquire the firm's Seychelles operations
for a further $110 million fell apart early this month after it
failed to win regulatory approval.
Now another part of the deal - this time involving Monaco
Telecom - has collapsed.
Instead of being able to exercise an option to buy the whole
of a company that owns 55 percent of Monaco Telecom, Batelco is
now selling back the quarter of that firm which it had bought
for $100 million. Batelco said the two parties had agreed to
reverse the sale because Cable & Wireless did not expect to win
the necessary approvals by next April.
"There is no question of us selling our operator to
Bahrain," Monaco's government said in a statement dated Dec. 4.
Batelco had hailed the Cable & Wireless deal as key to
diversifying from Bahrain - where it faces competition and
sporadic instability that has helped drag profit lower for 15
out of the past 17 quarters. At a record low, its shares are
down over 18 percent this year.
The company did not respond to an emailed request for
comment on where the collapse of the Seychelles and Monaco
aspects of the deal leaves its strategy.
SMALL ISLANDS
"Batelco still faces the core problem of its domestic market
position continuing to deteriorate," said Matthew Reed,
principal analyst at Informa Telecoms and Media in Dubai.
Batelco now appears to have paid $470 million for operations
in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Falkland Islands, St
Helena, Ascension and Diego Garcia, plus a 52 percent stake in
the Maldives' Dhiraagu.
But profits at most of the small operators acquired with the
Cable & Wireless purchase have also been falling - a contrast
with Monaco Telecom, whose operating profit rose 12 percent in
the first six months of its accounting year.
The small markets also do little to complement Batelco's
existing footprint, which includes mobile firms in Yemen and
Jordan and fixed line operations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Given what it is now left with, Batelco could have paid less
for the Cable & Wireless deal, said Shrouk Diab, assistant
vice-president for research at NBK Capital in Dubai.
"I doubt there are many synergies for Batelco at an
operational level from this deal," Diab said.
Batelco has recently been hit by the departure of some of
its most senior executives - a factor which cannot make it
easier to court regulators. The company is currently headed by a
three-person committee.
Batelco's $1.3 billion market value is dwarfed by the likes
of the UAE's Etisalat at $25 billion and Qatar's
Ooredoo $12.1 billion. Combined, they have spend the
best part of $9 billion on acquisitions in recent years.
At home, Batelco vies for customers with Kuwait's Zain
, Saudi Telecom Co unit Viva Bahrain and
about 10 internet service providers. It also feels the impact of
Bahrain's economic and social difficulties.
Protests led by the island kingdom's Shi'ite majority broke
out in early 2011 and discontent has simmered ever since.
"Batelco remains a profitable company, but if you're asking
where the company can go from here there are few easy or obvious
answers," Reed said. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)