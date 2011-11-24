(Adds details, CEO and analyst quotes)
* Batelco gets investment-grade ratings from Fitch and S&P
* Ratings to help secure financing from debt or capital mkts
- CEO
* Debt-free Batelco would only raise debt for M&A - analyst
DUBAI, Nov 24 Bahrain Telecommunications
(Batelco) on Thursday said it had received its first
public credit ratings, paving the way for the former monopoly to
issue investment-grade bonds.
Fitch has given Batelco an issuer default rating of "BBB-"
and a stable outlook, while Standard & Poor's has assigned
"BBB-" long-term and an "A-3" short-term foreign and local
currency ratings and a negative outlook.
"These ratings will further enhance our ability to diversify
our sources of funding should we seek to secure future financing
from debt or capital markets," Batelco Chief Executive Shaikh
Mohamed bin Isa al-Khalifa said in an emailed statement.
Debt-free Batelco had a cash and bank balance of $230
million as of Sept. 30.
"The only reason to issue bonds would be for an
acquisition," said Nishit Lakhotia, telecoms analyst at
Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
"That doesn't mean Batelco will soon be coming out with a
bond issue - telecoms acquisitions in this region take a long
time and there's no guarantee they will succeed."
In September, Batelco and Kingdom Holding scrapped
their joint $950 million bid for a quarter-stake in telco Zain
Saudi more than six months after initial terms were
agreed due to disagreements over the latter's debt guarantees.
Batelco had a 37 percent of Bahrain's mobile subscribers in
2010 and fierce domestic competition from units of Kuwait's Zain
and Saudi Telecom Co is pushing the Bahraini
operator to look abroad for growth.
Batelco also has interests in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, India,
Yemen and Saudi Arabia, with these providing about a third of
revenue in the first nine months of 2011, while it has reported
declining profits for six straight quarters.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)