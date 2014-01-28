DUBAI Jan 28 Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter
net profit, according to Reuters calculations.
The former monopoly, which had reported declining profits in
15 of the previous 17 quarters, made a net profit of 6.9 million
dinars ($18.30 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down
from 17.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period, Reuters
calculated from past financial statements.
One analyst polled by Reuters forecast Batelco's quarterly
profit would be 14.1 million dinars.
The Bahraini company made a full-year profit of 43.6 million
dinars, down from 60.3 million dinars in the corresponding
period of 2012, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Batelco has proposed a full-year dividend of 20 fils per
share, plus a 5 percent bonus share issue.
($1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars)
