(Adds interior ministry comment)
DUBAI, March 11 A homemade bomb exploded in a
Shi'ite Muslim village in Bahrain on Tuesday, wounding two
policemen, the interior ministry said, nine days after another
blast in the Gulf Arab kingdom killed three police officers.
Bahrain has been grappling with unrest by majority Shi'ites
over the past three years demanding political reform and an end
to perceived discrimination in the Sunni Muslim-ruled country.
Bahrain denies any discrimination against Shi'ites.
Bomb attacks have increased since last year, raising concern
about further instability in the Western-allied kingdom where
the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based as a bulwark against Shi'ite giant
Iran across the Gulf.
The interior ministry said the two policemen sustained
moderate injuries from the bomb as they were working with a
third officer to secure a neighborhood in the village of al-Eker
in the late afternoon.
An investigation was under way to identify and arrest those
involved in the incident, a statement by the ministry said.
On March 3, three policemen, including one from the United
Arab Emirates, died when what the authorities say was a
remote-controlled bomb exploded during a mourning procession for
a 23-year-old Shi'ite who died in custody on Feb. 26.
The Interior Ministry has said the blast occurred as police
were trying to disperse protesters who were blocking roads in
the village of Daih, west of the capital Manama. Four people
have been arrested in connection to the Daih bombing.
Mainstream opposition groups, including the main Shi'ite
al-Wefaq movement, have condemned the bombing and called on
their followers to ensure that protest activities remain
peaceful.
The village of al-Eker was the scene of a bomb blast and
riots that killed a policeman in 2012, the first to die after
the lifting of martial law in the country in June 2011.
Bahrain has accused Iran of fomenting bloodshed in the
kingdom. Iran denies having links to Bahrain's opposition or any
hand in violence, but champions the cause of Shi'ites there.
