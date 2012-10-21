ABU DHABI Oct 21 Seven people in Bahrain have
been detained over the killing of a policeman last week, the
Gulf Arab kingdom's government said on Sunday, as activists
tried to break through police checkpoints around the village
where he lost his life.
Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has been
convulsed by unrest since February last year following mass
demonstrations led by majority Shi'ites demanding democratic
change in the Sunni-led monarchy.
The ruling Al Khalifa family brought in Gulf Arab troops,
mainly from Saudi Arabia, and imposed over two months of martial
law to end the uprising.
The incident in the early hours of Friday was the first in
which a policeman had been killed since martial law ended in
June 2011. Policemen were attacked by rioters with petrol bombs
and an unspecified "explosive device", the authorities said.
"Seven Bahrainis have been detained and have been referred
to the public prosecution in the case of a bombing attack in
al-Eker ... in which one policeman was killed and a second
critically wounded during a routine patrol," a statement from
the government's Information Affairs Authority said.
It named the slain policeman as 19-year-old Imran Ahmed but
did not give his nationality. Many Pakistanis and some Arab
nationals serve in Bahrain's riot police - a source of friction
with protesters.
The opposition, which says more than 45 people have died in
clashes since martial law ended, want full legislative powers
for parliament and for the makeup of the Cabinet to be approved
by parliament too. The Cabinet has been headed by an uncle of
King Hamad bin Isa since 1971.
CLASHES
Wefaq, the main opposition group in Bahrain, said on Sunday
that clashes had broken out near al-Eker, south of Manama, after
some rights activists and medics tried to enter the village,
which police have blocked off since Friday.
"Al-Eker is still under siege and nobody is allowed in or
out, even cars carrying food supplies are prevented from
reaching people there," Wefaq said in a statement.
The government statement said checkpoints had been set up as
part of efforts to find those behind Ahmed's death. "The
security measures put in place in al-Eker in the form of
checkpoints at the entrances of the area are aimed at verifying
the IDs of those entering and leaving the village," it said.
The United States has backed the government throughout the
unrest but called for dialogue with the opposition.
The U.S. Fifth Fleet would be key to maintaining oil
shipments out of the Gulf if the United States' standoff with
Iran over its nuclear energy programme led to military
confrontation.
Separately, an appeals court reduced jail sentences for
Mahdi Abu Deeb, the head of the teachers' union, and his deputy
Jalila Salman, for calling for strikes during the uprising, the
state news agency and activists said.
The civilian court reduced a 10-year military court sentence
against Abu Deeb to five years and a three-year sentence against
Salman to six months. The court had dropped charges relating to
freedom of expression, the IAA said.
Bahrain's government has depicted the opposition as an
Iran-backed movement with Shi'ite sectarian motives - Iran and
protesters say this is merely an excuse to avoid reforms.
Shi'ites complain of discrimination in the electoral system,
jobs, housing and education, which the government denies.