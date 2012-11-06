DUBAI Nov 6 Five home-made bombs that killed
two people in Bahrain on Monday bore the hallmarks of Hezbollah,
the Lebanese militant group allied with Iran, the U.S.-aligned
government said on Tuesday.
The Sunni Muslim-dominated government has been struggling
since early last year to suppress pro-democracy unrest led
mainly by the Gulf Arab kingdom's majority Shi'ite Muslims.
The official Bahrain News Agency quoted Information Minister
Samira Ibrahim bin Rajab as saying the bombings were staged by
terrorist groups trained outside Bahrain and based in countries
including Lebanon.
She said the groups were operating under principles set by
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and that 19
pro-Iran satellite media channels were inciting their supporters
in Bahrain to subvert the government.
The five blasts in the capital Manama on Monday killed two
street cleaners and wounded another, according to state media.
The Interior Ministry described the blasts as "terrorist acts",
its term for violence by opposition activists.
But an opposition politician and a human rights activist
said that the attacks, which came a few days after the
government banned opposition gatherings with the stated goal of
ensuring public safety, could have been the work of government
forces trying to justify the clampdown.
The government has repeatedly accused Shi'ite Iran of
fomenting the turmoil, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
Hezbollah also denies involvement in the Bahrain protests, but
has criticised the government's handling of them.
Bahraini police say they have been the target of numerous
attacks with homemade bombs since April, including one that
killed a policeman last month.