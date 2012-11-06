DUBAI Nov 6 Bahrain said it had arrested four
suspects on Tuesday in the bombings that killed two people in
the capital Manama and accused the Lebanese militant group
Hezbollah of being behind the attacks.
Public Security Chief Major-General Tariq Al Hassan said in
a statement published by the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA)
the suspects were detained after prosecutors issued arrest
warrants and police were hunting for other killers.
The five home-made bombs on Monday bore the hallmarks of
Hezbollah, the Shi'ite group allied with Iran, authorities said.
"Their terrorist practices prove that they have been trained
outside the kingdom," BNA said. "The hallmarks of Hezbollah are
crystal clear."
The Sunni Muslim-dominated, U.S.-aligned Bahrain government
has been struggling since early last year to suppress
pro-democracy unrest led mainly by the Gulf Arab kingdom's
majority Shi'ite Muslims.
BNA quoted Information Minister Samira Ibrahim bin Rajab as
saying the bombings were staged by terrorist groups trained
outside Bahrain and based in countries including Lebanon.
She said the groups were operating under principles set by
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and that 19
pro-Iran satellite media channels were inciting their supporters
in Bahrain to subvert the government.
The blasts in the capital Manama on Monday killed two street
cleaners and wounded another, according to state media.
Some opposition activists have suggested the attacks, which
came a few days after the government banned opposition
gatherings with the stated goal of ensuring public safety, could
have been the work of forces trying to justify the clampdown.
The government has repeatedly accused Shi'ite Iran of
fomenting the turmoil, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
Hezbollah denies involvement in the Bahrain protests, but has
criticised the government's handling of them.
Bahraini police say they have been the target of numerous
attacks with homemade bombs since April, including one that
killed a policeman last month.
The U.N. Secretary-General's spokesman Martin Nesirky said
in an e-mailed statement the U.N. condemned the bombings in
Bahrain and that such violent acts could not be justified by any
cause.
"We call on all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and
to refrain from any provocations. We urge all Bahrainis to come
together in a spirit of national unity and to resolve
differences peacefully through dialogue and reconciliation."