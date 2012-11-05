DUBAI Nov 5 Five home-made bombs went off in
the Bahraini capital Manama on Monday, killing two street
cleaners and wounding another worker, the state news agency
said, describing the explosions as "terrorist acts".
Police have been targeted by explosions several times this
year, as the government has stepped up efforts to quell an
uprising that has simmered since democracy protests broke out in
early 2011.
But bombs targeting civilians are rare in the kingdom, where
the Sunni Muslim Al Khalifa family, a U.S. ally, rules over a
majority Shi'ite population.
The explosions on Monday took place in the Qudaibiya and
Adliya districts of Manama, the BNA agency said, citing a police
official. In one incident, a man died after kicking an object
which then blew up, it said. It described the explosives as
"locally-made bombs".
An Interior Ministry statement on Twitter said the two dead
men and the wounded man were Asian workers.
BNA gave no more details on the incidents which come after
the government said last week it had banned all rallies and
gatherings to ensure public safety.
The ban was condemned by Amnesty International as a
violation of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful
assembly.
The kingdom hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols oil
shipping lanes in the Gulf region.
