* Two Asian cleaners killed by blasts
* Police describe bombs as "locally made"
* Unrest has crippled Bahraini economy
(Adds US, Amnesty reaction)
By Andrew Hammond
DUBAI, Nov 5 Five bombs exploded in the heart of
the Bahraini capital Manama on Monday, killing two Asian street
cleaners, officials said, and prompting mutual accusations from
activists and a government trying to put down a mostly Shi'ite
pro-democracy uprising.
The Interior Ministry said the bombs were homemade and
described the blasts as "terrorist acts" - its term for violence
by opposition activists.
But an opposition politician and a rights activist said the
attacks, which came days after the government said it had banned
all rallies and opposition gatherings to ensure public safety,
could have been the work of government forces trying to justify
the ban or a further crackdown.
Injuries to protesters or police are relatively common in
the 21-month-old uprising, but attacks on the public have been
rare on the Gulf island, where the Sunni Muslim Al Khalifa
dynasty rules over a majority Shi'ite population.
The explosions took place between 4:30 and 9:30 a.m.
(0130-0630 GMT) in the Qudaibiya and Adliya districts of Manama,
the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said, citing a police
official. It described the explosives as "locally made bombs"
and said a third Asian worker had been wounded.
One of the attacks took place outside a cinema, where one of
the street cleaners died when he kicked a package that blew up.
A witness said that blast caused little material damage,
suggesting it had not been large.
ATTACKS ON POLICE
Police say they have been the target of numerous attacks
with homemade bombs since April, including one that killed a
policeman last month, as the government has stepped up efforts
to quell an uprising that has crippled the economy.
The United States condemned the attack and called for all
sides to enter into a dialogue without pre-conditions to resolve
the tension.
"We remain deeply concerned about the rise of tensions in
Bahrain... all of this just undercuts the process of national
reconciliation that we have strongly been urging on Bahrainis of
all stripes for many, many months," State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland said in Washington.
Opposition politician Matar Matar of the Shi'ite party Wefaq
said he doubted that opposition activists were behind Monday's
attacks, noting that leading Shi'ite clerics had called on
followers to avoid escalating the conflict with the government.
He suggested the police or military might have been
responsible, or a rogue unit.
"This incident is strange - why would anyone target
workers?" he said. "I'm worried that police and military are
losing control of their units or it is (preparation) before
declaring martial law."
Maryam al-Khawaja, acting head of the Bahrain Centre for
Human Rights, said: "As always, we condemn violence but, given
the Bahraini authorities' background in spreading
disinformation, we call for an independent investigation into
the deaths of the two migrant workers."
Khawaja, who is based in Denmark, said the attacks were "not
grounds to start a campaign of collective punishment, arbitrary
arrests, and torture, as we've see happen before".
Amnesty International called for an independent
investigation into the attacks. "...those responsible (must be)
brought to justice in proceedings that comply with
internationally recognised standards for fair trial and with no
possibility of the death penalty," a statement said.
REGIONAL RIVALRY
Shi'ites complain of discrimination in the electoral system,
jobs, housing and education, and say they are mistreated by
government departments, the police and the army. Government
promises of action to address their concerns have come to
nothing, they say. The authorities deny this.
Washington has urged Bahrain to begin dialogue on democratic
reforms with the opposition. But its criticism has been offset
by its support for a country that plays a key role in U.S.
efforts to challenge Iranian influence in the region and hosts
the U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols oil-shipping lanes.
Bahrain has become caught up in regional rivalry between
Sunni states such as Saudi Arabia - which helped Bahrain to
crush mass protests last year - and Shi'ite power Iran, which
champions the cause of Bahrain's Shi'ite opposition but denies
accusations of fomenting the unrest.
Thirty-five people were killed in Bahrain during protests in
February and March 2011 and the two months of martial law that
followed. While mass protests in central Manama have been
stamped out, there are still clashes between protesters and riot
police almost every day in Shi'ite districts.
Activists and rights groups say nearly 50 civilians have
been killed in the turmoil since the end of martial law, while
the authorities say two policemen have died.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Quinn; Writing by Andrew
Hammond; Editing by Michael Roddy)