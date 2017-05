DUBAI Feb 21 The Kingdom of Bahrain has released pricing guidance in the 6.75 percent area for the tap of its international bond maturing in 2028, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.

Order books for the tap issue, capped at $600 million, were in excess of $1.6 billion as of 1130 GMT on Tuesday.

Initial price guidance for the bond was in the 6.85 percent area earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)